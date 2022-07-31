MSU land first 2024 commit from four-star WR Nick Marsh

Marsh, who was in East Lansing Saturday for the second annual Spartan Dawg Con, held additional offers from Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and more.

The Rivals100 recruit is rated the No. 42 overall recruit in his class by Rivals.com. Marsh is also the No. 3 recruit in the state of Michigan and the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.

Marsh was blown away with Michigan State during his most recent visit to the campus on Saturday, leading to a quick decision and commitment on Sunday.

“I’ve known for a while I just wanted to make sure.. I had this amazing feeling talking to coach Hawkins yesterday and I was positive this was the place I wanted to be.”

Being on campus Saturday surrounded by other recruits and alumni, secured the deal.

“Michigan State was great yesterday. The best part was being in the offensive meeting and being able to hear some of the alumni stories. Also getting to know how their experience was," Marsh said. “I also had a sit-down with Coach (Courtney) Hawkins, talking about things the can help improve my game.”

Marsh also sat down with head coach Mel Tucker. The two have met quite a few times over the last couple of years.

“It was really comfortable," Marsh said. "You know it’s not my first time talking to him so it was a level of comfort there. We were just having a conversation about the championship game in 2020 and how he was watching me and how he was telling everyone that we needed to get this kid offered and we were just laughing at that.”

The offer came shortly after Marsh's performance in the 2020 state title game, and now, nearly two years later, he's a Spartan.

Marsh tells SpartanMag.com that River Rouge teammate Jaylen Watson is at the top of his recruiting board. He says he will “definitely” be recruiting Jacob Oden as well.