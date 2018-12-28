SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - There’s no doubt that the return of former Michigan State player and assistant coach Mark Montgomery will be one of the central themes surrounding the No. 8-ranked Spartans’ game against Northern Illinois, at 2 p.m., Saturday at Breslin Center (BTN).



Montgomery played for MSU from 1988-92 and later served as an aide on Tom Izzo’s staff from 2001-12.

But make no mistake about it, Izzo’s sentimentality will end a few minutes before tipoff as the Spartans (10-2) participate in one last tuneup before returning to Big Ten play on Jan. 2 against Northwestern.

“I don’t like facing my former assistants,’’ said Izzo, who because of his longevity in the coaching game, has built a collection of former assistants he has faced including Tom Crean and Stan Joplin. “I don’t like it just because it’s always a little harder but I do like it if I think it benefits us and them. So I think it’s going to perfect for us and I think it’s good for him, but I don’t like doing it.’’

Montgomery, in his eighth season in DeKalb, Ill., brings in a 7-5 Huskies’ team fresh off a convincing 100-59 win over Chicago State. Four NIU players finished in double figures in that game as the Huskies shot nearly 56 percent from the field. NIU enters Breslin Center averaging 81.6 points a game.

“We like to blitz and break, we want to get out and play fast,” said Montgomery’s, whose transition system will look familiar to those who have followed the Izzo and Heathcote system. “We average 81 points but at the same time, you have to play smart. Michigan State averages 80-some points too so I don’t know if we want to get into a track meet with them.”

The Spartans will be tested defensively against a mid-major opponent that seemingly has no problem putting points on the board.

“They’ve got a funny team,’’ Izzo said. “They beat the daylights out of Oakland at Oakland. And they’ve got a guard who put his name in the pro thing (NBA pre draft evaluation workouts) last year, (Eugene) German. He’s a good player.

“I think (Montgomery’s) got a good team this year and one of his better teams.’’

German (6-0, 185, Jr., Gary, Ind.) flirted with leaving early for the NBA last season after earning a second NBA pre-draft workout.

German will step onto the Breslin floor averaging 21 points a game while posting a nearly 45 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc. He leads the Mid-America Conference in scoring.

Senior Levi Bradley (6-7, 210, Milwaukee) is the second of three Huskies’ double figure scorers, averaging 16.4 points and a team-leading seven rebounds a contest. He’s a stretch four.

Senior guard Dante Thorpe (6-4, 195, Sr., Washington D.C.) is the Huskies’ third double-figure scoring threat at 12.1 points a game.

Northern Illinois also has a fourth option in senior forward Lacey James (6-9, 240, Grand Rapids/Wayland Union), who’s contributing 8.4 points and 6.9 boards. James is a transfer from Rider College.

“They’ve got some great one-on-one players that are a little better than people think,’’ Izzo said. “They dribble-penetrate, they get in the lane better.”