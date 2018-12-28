SpartanMag.com

Monty's back, and his team will offer a test
EAST LANSING - There’s no doubt that the return of former Michigan State player and assistant coach Mark Montgomery will be one of the central themes surrounding the No. 8-ranked Spartans’ game against Northern Illinois, at 2 p.m., Saturday at Breslin Center (BTN).
Montgomery played for MSU from 1988-92 and later served as an aide on Tom Izzo’s staff from 2001-12.
But make no mistake about it, Izzo’s sentimentality will end a few minutes before tipoff as the Spartans (10-2) participate in one last tuneup before returning to Big Ten play on Jan. 2 against Northwestern.
“I don’t like facing my former assistants,’’ said Izzo, who because of his longevity in the coaching game, has built a collection of former assistants he has faced including Tom Crean and Stan Joplin. “I don’t like it just because it’s always a little harder but I do like it if I think it benefits us and them. So I think it’s going to perfect for us and I think it’s good for him, but I don’t like doing it.’’
Montgomery, in his eighth season in DeKalb, Ill., brings in a 7-5 Huskies’ team fresh off a convincing 100-59 win over Chicago State. Four NIU players finished in double figures in that game as the Huskies shot nearly 56 percent from the field. NIU enters Breslin Center averaging 81.6 points a game.
“We like to blitz and break, we want to get out and play fast,” said Montgomery’s, whose transition system will look familiar to those who have followed the Izzo and Heathcote system. “We average 81 points but at the same time, you have to play smart. Michigan State averages 80-some points too so I don’t know if we want to get into a track meet with them.”
The Spartans will be tested defensively against a mid-major opponent that seemingly has no problem putting points on the board.
“They’ve got a funny team,’’ Izzo said. “They beat the daylights out of Oakland at Oakland. And they’ve got a guard who put his name in the pro thing (NBA pre draft evaluation workouts) last year, (Eugene) German. He’s a good player.
“I think (Montgomery’s) got a good team this year and one of his better teams.’’
German (6-0, 185, Jr., Gary, Ind.) flirted with leaving early for the NBA last season after earning a second NBA pre-draft workout.
German will step onto the Breslin floor averaging 21 points a game while posting a nearly 45 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc. He leads the Mid-America Conference in scoring.
Senior Levi Bradley (6-7, 210, Milwaukee) is the second of three Huskies’ double figure scorers, averaging 16.4 points and a team-leading seven rebounds a contest. He’s a stretch four.
Senior guard Dante Thorpe (6-4, 195, Sr., Washington D.C.) is the Huskies’ third double-figure scoring threat at 12.1 points a game.
Northern Illinois also has a fourth option in senior forward Lacey James (6-9, 240, Grand Rapids/Wayland Union), who’s contributing 8.4 points and 6.9 boards. James is a transfer from Rider College.
“They’ve got some great one-on-one players that are a little better than people think,’’ Izzo said. “They dribble-penetrate, they get in the lane better.”
OLD FRIENDS, NEW BATTLE
For Montgomery, playing against old friends is sweet but a little awkward.
“Dwayne Stephens was the best man at my wedding and we’re still best friends today,” Montgomery said of his former Michigan State teammate and Izzo’s Associate Head coach, “but we haven’t talked this week.”
Montgomery helped Michigan State win the Big Ten Championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 1990, under Jud Heathcote.
“We had a special group,” Montgomery said. “All former State players are still very involved in the program and that’s great to see. That started with Jud, bringing players back, our reunions, buying into the culture of Michigan State basketball where it’s a family.
“I’m very happy with Izzo giving former players like Dwayne and myself and David Thomas. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys. I don’t get back like I used to. But it’s fun knowing I played at a special university.”
WINSTON NEEDS THIS CHALLENGE
Izzo is challenging junior point guard Cassius Winston to take his defense up a notch heading into the second half of the season. German will make Winston sweat. Izzo relishes the task for Winston. Winston needs it.
“German is going to be a great challenge for (junior guard) Cassius (Winston) and I think this is a big week for him,” Izzo said. “But I think he (Winston) has turned the corner. He’s doing a much better job and I’m kind of excited about it. It’s going to be fun to watch Cash match up against this guy.’’
NIU has victories over Illinois Tech, Oral Robers, Oakland, California Davis, Western Illinois and Chicago State.
NIU has lost to James Madison (78-74), Green Bay (85-83), Butler (95-68) and twice to Northern Kentucky (65-62 and 88-85 in 2 OT).
While Izzo is focused on Winston’s matchup with German, the Spartans should be primed to overcome another stiff challenge from an inspired mid-major.
Winston, who leads the Spartans with 7.5 assists per game against less than three turnovers per game, heads a junior trio that includes shooting guard Josh Langford, and forward Nick Ward, both of whom average 16 points per game.
Their output is supplemented by a trio that is becoming instrumental, and equally important, in the team’s successes this season.
Sophomore forward Xavier Tillman is adding 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, while senior guard Matt McQuaid is posting 7.6 points a contest with redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins pitching in with 6.1 points and team-leading 9.7 rebounds a contest.
Despite the numbers, the team’s record and MSU being considered a legitimate Top 10 team in the nation, Izzo used the Christmas break to fine-tune some aspects of a team that features a load of potential. As promised, he ran double-session practices and picked his spots to push a team with a lot of young talent that needs to be ready for the rigors of Big Ten play.
“I told those guys, it’s what you change,’’ Izzo said, referring to what he was looking for from his team during an intense set of Christmas break practices. “Like Cash (Winston), I just see a different sense of purpose with him. Nick has been really good.”
After a productive week of practice, the players went home from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26. They returned for some double-sessions earlier this week, with Izzo having the ability to work the players hard without worrying about NCAA restrictions on the amount of practice time while school isn’t in session.
“The most enjoyable part for me was when everybody came back,” Izzo said. “They were here earlier then they had to be. For some of these guys, changing the culture meant changing their own D.N.A. And I see that. I see Cassius pushing it harder. I see him looking at defense differently and I definitely see that in Nick and the other guys hopefully keep building.’’
Saturday afternoon, Izzo will get a chance to see the fruits of his and his team’s labor during a break that has seen MSU go from a grueling stretch of six games in 16 days in late November and early December, to playing three games in three weeks.
“This has been a chance to work on your game without a lot of other distractions,” Izzo said. “Improve, get better, look at film, (focus on) what do I have to do better?
“I kind of like where this team is at. This game is going to be important, then it starts to grind.’’
(Jim Comparoni contributed this report.)