The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team visited Ann Arbor to take on arch rival No. 17 Michigan Saturday afternoon. Turnovers and poor shooting sent the Spartans heading home with a third-straight loss in a 70-55 defeat. UM scored 22 points off 22 Spartan turnovers on the day while MSU had its worst shooting from the floor (35.1%) on the season. The Wolverines’ victory marked the first time in program history UM beat MSU five times out of the past six meetings as Michigan improved to 24-73 all-time against Michigan State. The Spartans drop to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play while the Wolverines improve to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in league action.

Just one Spartan managed to hit double figures scoring on the day. Kamar McDaniel led MSU with 12 points, going just 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 4-of-16 from the field overall. Matilda Ekh scored nine, making just three attempts from deep. Moira Joiner scored five, going 0-of-4 from 3-point range before fouling out. Joiner also led the team in helpers with just two while finishing second on the boards with seven. Taiyier Parks led MSU on the glass with eight rebounds. Michigan's Leigha Brown led all scorers with 17 points with three other Wolverines finishing in double figures. Despite a dominating 12-5 advantage on the offensive glass over Michigan, MSU managed just two second chance points to UM's five. The Wolverines also dominated the Spartans from deep, shooting 45% to MSU's 15.8%. The game marked the third time this season Michigan State has shot in the teens from 3-point range, managing just 11.1% in outings against Purdue Fort Wayne and Iowa State earlier this season.

Michigan State opened the game with a promising start. The Spartans managed to shoot 33.3% f rom the floor, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range in the opening quarter. MSU jumped out to a six-point lead in the first two minutes and led 8-4 by the first media timeout. Michigan battled back and the teams traded the lead three times before the end of the opening stanza with the Wolverines leading 14-11. By the second quarter, the Wolverines managed to wake up on offense. After shooting just 37.5% from the field in the first period, UM shot 50% in the second. After the Spartans took a one-point lead at the 9:18 mark on a layup by Ekh, the Wolverines mounted as 12-3 run to open up a 24-16 lead by the 6:11 mark. In the closing minutes of the second quarter, Michigan was able to stretch its lead to 10 before MSU cut it back to single digits. At the half it was 35-27, Michigan.

