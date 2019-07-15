Brian Lewerke may have learned the most about what it takes to be a quarterback during the time when he couldn’t play quarterback.

That’s when people who once cheered him turned against him. Not all of them. Not the majority of them. Just some of them, and they were vocal. He heard them.

He learned an important lesson last year on how to process that aspect of the job - a lesson that should help him this year.

Soon after the biggest of his 30 career touchdown passes, Lewerke felt the severity of a shoulder injury he sustained just prior to that TD - the one that beat Penn State on Oct. 13.

He celebrated that 25-yard, game-winning TD shot to Felton Davis with :19 seconds left, giving Michigan State a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions. Everyone celebrated it. MSU football has had some great moments over the years, but upsetting the No. 8-ranked team in the nation, on the road, with a looping touchdown pass in the final seconds? That was a moment.

Lewerke suffered a shoulder injury earlier in that TD drive. The injury caused him to miss most of the following week of practice. Then he played hurt against Michigan in the worst statistical day of his life.

A week later, Lewerke was too injured to play against Purdue. He watched freshman Rocky Lombardi throw for 318 yards in a victory over the Boilermakers.

Purdue played a soft zone defense. Lombardi had easy reads and easy throws most of the day. His numbers, and MSU’s surprising success on that day, dazzled Spartan fans.

Lewerke struggled in an attempted comeback at Maryland, then again at home against Ohio State, where he heard boos for the first time in his career. His home crowd chanted for a return of his replacement, “Rocky! Rocky! Rocky!”