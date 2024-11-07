Michigan State soars to a 96-60 victory over Niagara

MSU Redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans improved to 2-0 on the young season with a resounding 96-60 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles Thursday night at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans are a team that is always going to get everyone’s best shot and this game was no different as the Purple Eagles came out hot right from the start with the help of two Jahari Williamson threes to take an early 9-2 advantage. MSU needed a spark plug and they got it from senior Jaden Akins who attacked the rim for a poster jam to start a run for the Spartans.

Michigan State continued to get out and run throughout the first half, getting easy looks and getting to the foul line as MSU took a 30-21 lead at the under eight media timeout in the first half. The transition baskets and open looks were spurred by the playmaking of Freshman Jeremey Fears who was able to get himself and his teammates some easy baskets.



MSU was extremely efficient in the first half, shooting over 50% from the field and also hit 3-for-9 from beyond the arc, but a late fury from the Purple Eagles cut the Spartans' lead to 46-39 lead into halftime. The Purple Eagles hit seven treys in the first half and also shot 48% from the field, refusing to go away even when the Spartans led by double digits.

The story of the second half was MSU’s bench, which was incredible throughout the second half. More specifically Jaxon Kohler and Jase Richardson. The two were everywhere in the second half. Kohler was a force on the glass and down low while Richardson was attacking the rim and making plays for himself and others. Kohler had a career night with 20 points to go along with 13 rebounds, both career highs.

Richardson once again was a bright spot for the Spartans, finishing the night with 12 points off the bench. As a team, the Spartans shot 52% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

Michigan State now has a step up in competition as it gets set to take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic next Tuesday in Atlanta.

