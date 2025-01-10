Michigan State’s physicality and pace too much for Washington

It didn’t take long into Thursday’s night contest to see that Washington was outmatched in just about every way by Michigan State. The Spartans jumped out to a 16-1 lead and didn’t allow a field goal until the 9:35-mark in the first half.

From the opening tip, Michigan State was aggressive on the glass and physical defensively. It was clear the Huskies weren’t up for this kind of challenge as they made their first east coast trip of the year.

“I’m not disappointed with missing shots and aggressive turnovers," Washington first year coach Danny Sprinkle said. "But, our competitive spirit wasn’t there tonight, [Neither was] our physicality, and our toughness."

Michigan State’s ability to push the ball up the court consistently also turned out to be too much for Washington to handle. Michigan State had 28 fast break points compared to just two for the Huskies.

“We know that’s what they’re great at," Sprinkle said. "They beat us up the floor on two of our made free throws… And that was a point of emphasis where we wanted to get four guys back because I know how elite they are in transition.”

Despite the point of emphasis Washington put on MSU’s transition game, the Spartans still had their way throughout the night, largely due to the effort by point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who finished with his first career double-double (12 points and 10 assists).

“I think Fears is tremendous, just slicing the ball," Sprinkle said. "There is no wasted movement. If somebody is open ahead he pitches the ball ahead.”