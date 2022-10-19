Michigan State's newest 2023 offers talk MSU
6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, Aziah Johnson was offered by Michigan State and Courtney Hawkins on October 12. His other offers include North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and more.
“Coach Hawkins offered. I had talked to him a couple times before that,” Johnson said. “He said they like my talent and potential. They are really interested in me and having me as a part of their team.“
The new interest from Michigan State has caught his eye. The Spartan offer was his first from the Big Ten conference.
“That coming from MSU, a Big 10 school, makes me feel great. It lets me know that all the hard work I put in, grinding late nights early mornings, in the gym, on the field, most importantly in the classroom is paying off.”
Although he has only had a few conversations with Courtney Hawkins, the energy of Hawkins stands out.
“I can tell he is a good coach and he thinks I’m a good player. I can tell by his energy talking to me that he is excited for me to play for him.”
Johnson says he will definitely visit East Lansing for an unofficial, and that will decide weather or not he schedules an official.
“I will definitely visit MSU. I’m not sure about an official yet. I only get five,” Johnson said
“UNC, I know that one is for sure. The rest I’m still putting together. I talk to Virginia Tech the most. I get a text to call from coach Mines very day.”
Harlon Barnett and Michigan State also offered 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back, Nireek Sharpe of Stockbridge (GA). His other offers include Arizona State, Western Kentucky, and Georgia Tech.
“I haven’t talked to them for very long. My trainer just has a great relationship with coach Barnett, the DB coach, so he liked my film and my character on and off the film and decided to offer me.”
Michigan State and Sharpe have just began communication, but the relationship is growing rapidly.
“I appreciate coach Barnett and the rest of the staff so much. I just talked to him earlier today, our relationship is becoming stronger by the day and he believes in me a lot and he believes I can be a difference maker for the Spartans.”
Harlon Barnett has made sure to point to the defensive back, background of Mel Tucker.
“He tells me that there’s nothing better than playing DB and going to a school where your head coach is also a DB coach!” Shadow says, “He says my grades and good film will take me a long way. He said that the Spartan staff really likes down south dawgs like me that can play and need dawgs like me on campus”
The newest 2023 DB offer is already planning a visit which could possibly materialize into two trips, to both of the MSU remaining home games..
“I will be up there either November 12th or 16th,” Sharpe said. “I might go back to back weekends and make the 19th my official
Ted Gilmore and Michigan State made the call to offer Ismael Smith Flores, a 6-foot-6 tight end out of Arlington (TX) Martin. Michigan State was his second offer, after Iowa first offered a few days before.
“We had a good talk coach Gilmore is my guy, and getting an offer from MSU is huge that’s a big time school,” Smith Flores said. “He was just telling me he likes my athleticism and size and I can help fill some of the spots that they’re losing next year.”
The Michigan State contact is also brand new with Ismael Smith Flores.
“It was pretty new we had only been in contact for about a week.”
Smith Flores will "definitely" visit Michigan State, likely after his season.
“We had one planned for Nov 12th but we’re going to have to reschedule because that’s playoff time down here in Texas.”
Michigan State first began reaching out to Montgomery County (GA) Mount Vernon DB, Cameron Wallace at the beginning of October, joining programs such as Indiana, Washington State, Georgia Tech and others, when they offered Wallace on October 10th.
Penn State and Eastern Carolina both offered the following day. Wallace clocks himself at a 4.3 40-yard dash, and the speedy defensive back has began to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail during his senior season.
Mel Tucker and Effrem Reed stopped by Montgomery County High on Monday and saw Wallace.
Isaiah Chisom talks his offer here.