6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, Aziah Johnson was offered by Michigan State and Courtney Hawkins on October 12. His other offers include North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and more.

“Coach Hawkins offered. I had talked to him a couple times before that,” Johnson said. “He said they like my talent and potential. They are really interested in me and having me as a part of their team.“

The new interest from Michigan State has caught his eye. The Spartan offer was his first from the Big Ten conference.

“That coming from MSU, a Big 10 school, makes me feel great. It lets me know that all the hard work I put in, grinding late nights early mornings, in the gym, on the field, most importantly in the classroom is paying off.”

Although he has only had a few conversations with Courtney Hawkins, the energy of Hawkins stands out.

“I can tell he is a good coach and he thinks I’m a good player. I can tell by his energy talking to me that he is excited for me to play for him.”

Johnson says he will definitely visit East Lansing for an unofficial, and that will decide weather or not he schedules an official.

“I will definitely visit MSU. I’m not sure about an official yet. I only get five,” Johnson said

“UNC, I know that one is for sure. The rest I’m still putting together. I talk to Virginia Tech the most. I get a text to call from coach Mines very day.”