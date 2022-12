Baringer led the nation in yards per punt average at 49.0 – more than two yards better than the closest punter. His 49.0 yards per punt is by far the best In Big Ten history as well.

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer has been named as a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation .

The Big Ten Punter of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten selection (as voted by the conference's coaches) also placed 22 of his 50 punts inside the 20-yard line and had just four touchbacks on the 2022 season.

During the season, Baringer won the Ray Guy Punter of the Week twice -- following games against Ohio State and Illinois. However, the Ray Guy Award for the 2022 season went to Adam Korsak of Rutgers, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Thursday night.

Baringer also ranks No. 1 in Michigan State program history for career punt average (46.0 yards per punt).

Baringer has decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is looking to become the first MSU punter ever drafted into the NFL.