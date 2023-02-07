The calendar on my wall says February and that can only mean one thing: March is right around the corner. It is hard to believe, but Selection Sunday for the NCAA Basketball Tournament is barely over a month away.

The Michigan State Spartans are planning to play in that tournament for the 25th consecutive year. But with a record of just 14-9 and 6-6 in Big Ten play, there is still work to be done to achieve that goal.

Despite the fact that Michigan State has now lost five of its last seven games, the Spartans' current resume does place them easily in the field of 68 teams. In fact, MSU currently projects as a No. 8 seed and appears in all 97 of the online bracket predictions as tracked by the Bracket Project website.

That could certainly change if the Spartans limp to the finish line and end up below .500 in conference play. With the schedule down the stretch easing up, this result seems unlikely, but right now nothing is guaranteed.

I still believe in the potential of this roster. I like a team in March with experienced ball-handlers, good 3-point shooting, solid defense and skilled "stretch-fours." The Spartans have these things in spades. I also like a team in March that is coached by Tom Izzo. His record speaks for itself.

I am concerned about the player-level leadership on this squad, and the fact that the pieces don't quite fit together just yet. I do have faith this squad has a run, and potentially a big run, in them. If the Spartans can simply harness a B+ level of play out of four or five of the top guys on the roster, MSU can compete and beat anyone in the country. Of that, I am sure.

But with just eight games left, time is starting to run out for that sharp and fully healthy version of Michigan State to appear. The Spartans are on the clock, and that clock is ticking.