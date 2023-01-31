This may feel like cold comfort to Michigan State fans, but based on the results of the past few weeks, I think that it is fair to label the Spartans as "the team that lived."

Yes, the Spartans just returned from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette with a double-digit loss to Purdue. Yes, over the past seven games, the Spartans have also dropped games at Indiana and at Illinois. But in 2019, Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman didn't get wins in those buildings either.

The Spartans also lost a home game to Purdue in that span. But Michigan State made up for it by taking down Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. MSU also managed to protect home court against Rutgers and Iowa.

While it would have been nice to post a record better than 3-4 in that stretch, the Spartans survived and now they have a chance to advance.

How did the events of the past week impact Michigan State's season outlook and place in the Big Ten race? Let's dig into the numbers to find out.