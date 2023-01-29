Michigan State’s Mackey Arena woes continued on Sunday as the Spartans fell to No. 1 Purdue by a final score 77-61. The Spartans haven't won at Purdue since 2014. Purdue opened the game up with a 3-pointer by junior guard Ethan Morton. Junior center Zach Edey dominated down low early on with four points in the paint at the first media timeout, but MSU started off hot from the field shooting 60% in the opening five minutes. The Boilermakers started catching fire from outside. Purdue went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-7 lead. MSU missed four-straight field goals in that same stretch. MSU then cut the lead down to four points as junior guard A.J. Hoggard and sophomore guard Pierre Brooks each hit 3-point baskets. Both teams were shooting over 50% from 3-point range at the under-eight-minute media timeout.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9va3MgZm9yIFRIUkVFIPCfkYwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94 U3VuQWVhSmxqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veFN1bkFlYUpsajwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDQlMgU3BvcnRzIENCQiAoQENCU1Nwb3J0c0NCQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MTk3NTI2ODU0NzI3ODAyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hoggard also had a coast-to-coast bucket in transition to cut Purdue’s lead to five points at the time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BLkouIEhvZ2dhcmQgaW4gdHJhbnNpdGlvbiBpcyBhIHRyZWF0LiDw n5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hamhvZ2dhcmQzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhamhvZ2dhcmQzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdm1UZ1VxbFN5QiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZtVGdVcWxT eUI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE5NzUzNzg2NzcxMTM2NTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Spartans cooled off a bit as they didn’t score for over four minutes. Purdue extended its lead to 32-17 behind Edey. At the 4:35 mark, Edey was 6-for-8 shooting with 12 points.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VnaCBzaG90cyBub3QgZmFsbGluZyB0b2RheSBlYXJseSBpbiB0 aGUgZ2FtZS4gR29ubmEgYmUgYW4gdXBoaWxsIGJhdHRsZSB0byBmaW5kIHRo ZWlyIGdyb292ZTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChA U3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTk3NTEwMTk5MTkwNjUwODg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Senior forward Malik Hall broke Purdue’s 10-0 run with a layup in the paint. Purdue responded almost immediately with a put-back layup by Edey.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGJhc2tldCEhIE1TVSAxOSBQdXJkdWUgMzIgd2l0aCAzOjA4IGxl ZnQ8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5z Uml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5z Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE5NzU1Nzk5MzExNjg3NjgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

At the final media timeout of the first half, Purdue was out-rebounding MSU 15 to 11. Also, the Spartans had six turnovers and Purdue had three. Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. nailed a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to give the Boilermakers a dominant 40-22 lead at halftime. After the first 20 minutes, sophomore guard Jaden Akins and Hoggard were tied for the team lead in points with seven. Senior guard Tyson Walker led the team in rebounds with three. Points in the paint was a key stat in the first half. Purdue outscored MSU in the paint 22-6. In fact, the Boilermakers had the same number of points in the paint as the Spartans had total points. Purdue was simply the better team down low with Edey and on the perimeter with a number of solid 3-point shooters. Head coach Tom Izzo was called for a technical foul as the half ended for arguing a moving screen that was called against Hall. The moving screen was Hall’s third foul of the first half. Freshman guard Braden Smith made both free throws for Purdue to extend the lead to 20 points to begin the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxsIGdvZXMgdG8gdGhlIGJlbmNoIHdpdGggMyBmb3VscyBhbHJl YWR5IGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxs dXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxOTc1ODg2NjQz ODQzMDcyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As the second half started, junior center Mady Sissoko and Edey traded alley-oop dunks and Walker made a jump shot from the corner. Hoggard had a steal and layup in the opening minutes of the second half as well. MSU came out of the locker room with some energy. Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser had his first points of the game on a 3-pointer from the corner to cut Purdue’s lead to 15 points. MSU started to make the game interesting as the Spartans went on a 12-2 run to cut Purdue’s lead to 10 points. Edey was on the bench for a majority of that run. Once Edey went back in the game, though, the Boilermakers started to take control. Purdue made three field goals in a row heading into the under-eight-minute media timeout to take a 66-50 lead. The nail in the coffin was Purdue’s 7-0 run, which extended its lead to 76-56. Purdue dribbled out the clock to seal the 77-61 victory over the Spartans. The Boilermakers improved to 21-1 (10-1 in the Big Ten), and MSU fell to 14-8 (6-5 in the Big Ten) with the loss. Edey set his career high in points with 38. That topped his previous career high of 32 points, which he set against MSU earlier this month. Michigan State turned the ball over 14 times and Purdue had 22 points off those turnovers. Purdue also out-rebounded the Spartans 37 to 26. Points in the paint were also a big story as the Boilermakers had 42 to MSU’s 24. MSU had two players who scored in double-digits: Akins (12 points) and Hoggard (20 points). Hoggard also had six assists and four rebounds. The Spartans have a six-day break as their next game will be against Rutgers in New York City on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on FOX.