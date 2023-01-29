News More News
basketball

Michigan State gets dominated in the paint, loses to Purdue 77-61

MSU's Mady Sissoko grabs the rebound
MSU's Mady Sissoko grabs the rebound (© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

Michigan State’s Mackey Arena woes continued on Sunday as the Spartans fell to No. 1 Purdue by a final score 77-61. The Spartans haven't won at Purdue since 2014.

Purdue opened the game up with a 3-pointer by junior guard Ethan Morton. Junior center Zach Edey dominated down low early on with four points in the paint at the first media timeout, but MSU started off hot from the field shooting 60% in the opening five minutes.

The Boilermakers started catching fire from outside. Purdue went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-7 lead. MSU missed four-straight field goals in that same stretch.

MSU then cut the lead down to four points as junior guard A.J. Hoggard and sophomore guard Pierre Brooks each hit 3-point baskets. Both teams were shooting over 50% from 3-point range at the under-eight-minute media timeout.

Hoggard also had a coast-to-coast bucket in transition to cut Purdue’s lead to five points at the time.

The Spartans cooled off a bit as they didn’t score for over four minutes. Purdue extended its lead to 32-17 behind Edey. At the 4:35 mark, Edey was 6-for-8 shooting with 12 points.


Senior forward Malik Hall broke Purdue’s 10-0 run with a layup in the paint. Purdue responded almost immediately with a put-back layup by Edey.


At the final media timeout of the first half, Purdue was out-rebounding MSU 15 to 11. Also, the Spartans had six turnovers and Purdue had three.

Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. nailed a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to give the Boilermakers a dominant 40-22 lead at halftime.

After the first 20 minutes, sophomore guard Jaden Akins and Hoggard were tied for the team lead in points with seven. Senior guard Tyson Walker led the team in rebounds with three.

Points in the paint was a key stat in the first half. Purdue outscored MSU in the paint 22-6. In fact, the Boilermakers had the same number of points in the paint as the Spartans had total points. Purdue was simply the better team down low with Edey and on the perimeter with a number of solid 3-point shooters.

Head coach Tom Izzo was called for a technical foul as the half ended for arguing a moving screen that was called against Hall. The moving screen was Hall’s third foul of the first half. Freshman guard Braden Smith made both free throws for Purdue to extend the lead to 20 points to begin the second half.

As the second half started, junior center Mady Sissoko and Edey traded alley-oop dunks and Walker made a jump shot from the corner. Hoggard had a steal and layup in the opening minutes of the second half as well. MSU came out of the locker room with some energy.

Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser had his first points of the game on a 3-pointer from the corner to cut Purdue’s lead to 15 points.

MSU started to make the game interesting as the Spartans went on a 12-2 run to cut Purdue’s lead to 10 points. Edey was on the bench for a majority of that run.

Once Edey went back in the game, though, the Boilermakers started to take control. Purdue made three field goals in a row heading into the under-eight-minute media timeout to take a 66-50 lead.

The nail in the coffin was Purdue’s 7-0 run, which extended its lead to 76-56.

Purdue dribbled out the clock to seal the 77-61 victory over the Spartans. The Boilermakers improved to 21-1 (10-1 in the Big Ten), and MSU fell to 14-8 (6-5 in the Big Ten) with the loss.

Edey set his career high in points with 38. That topped his previous career high of 32 points, which he set against MSU earlier this month.

Michigan State turned the ball over 14 times and Purdue had 22 points off those turnovers. Purdue also out-rebounded the Spartans 37 to 26. Points in the paint were also a big story as the Boilermakers had 42 to MSU’s 24.

MSU had two players who scored in double-digits: Akins (12 points) and Hoggard (20 points). Hoggard also had six assists and four rebounds.

The Spartans have a six-day break as their next game will be against Rutgers in New York City on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on FOX.

