Rivals recently caught up with the four-star prospect to discuss his mindset as well as which schools are attempting to beat out the Spartans for his commitment down the road.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The son of Michigan State great Jason Richardson and younger brother of Spartans signee Jase Richardson , Jaxon Richardson knows that plenty of people expect him to land in East Lansing when his recruitment comes to a close. He understands the line of thinking and doesn’t blame anyone for engaging in it. Still, the four-star wing intends to run his own race and will weigh the offers that come his way.

ON PROGRAMS THAT REACHED OUT WHEN THE CONTACT PERIOD STARTED ON JUNE 15:

“Alabama, USC, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Miami and a few others.”

ON HOW MUCH RECRUITS ACTUALLY CARE ABOUT A SCHOOL REACHING OUT ON THE FIRST DAY:

“I mean, I care. I don't know about other recruits, but I do. I think having them call you on the first day shows how interested they really are and it shows that they want to build a relationship early.”

ON IF HE NOTICED ALABAMA’S NATE OATS WATCHING HIS PEACH JAM GAMES:

“I saw him. I took note of all the head coaches that showed up. I appreciate all of them for coming out and watching me. I noticed coach Oats. I also noticed Cincinnati. Ohio State has been here. I saw Miami at my last game. Michigan State was at my games, too.”

ON MIAMI:

“Coach [Jim Larrañaga] is over at my school for practices sometimes because it’s not very far from campus. I’ve worked out at Miami a couple times, too, and I’ve seen him there. Our relationship is good already.”

ON MICHIGAN STATE:

“Of course most of my bloodline went there and that’s important. They are all still just telling me that they want me to pick the school that's right for me, whether that's Michigan State or another school.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TOM IZZO:

“Coach [Tom] Izzo reached out to me early. He just tells me he is going to be watching me all the time this year and next year. He’s looking to see what I bring.”