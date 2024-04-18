It's been a long road for Michigan State redshirt junior linebacker Darius Snow. Injuries have derailed his last two seasons, as he appeared in just five games total between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

However, after briefly entering the transfer portal following the 2023 season, Snow decided to return to East Lansing for a fifth year in 2024, this time under a new coaching staff led by head coach Jonathan Smith.

As Michigan State's Spring Showcase approaches this Saturday, April 20, Snow is happy with his progression and health this spring.

During his time at MSU, Snow has faced much adversity with injuries and setbacks. In the first game of the 2022 season against Western Michigan, Snow suffered a significant season-ending leg injury. In 2023, Snow appeared in just four games.

Now it's 2024 and Snow is hoping this year will be different. Snow acknowledges that he is still not completely back to full health just yet, but he believes he is close.

"I'm around 90 percent to where I was," Snow stated firmly. "I feel good."

As for how he is adjusting to playing for the new coaches, and getting used to Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and others, Snow likes the "complexity" the staff has brought to the table and feels they have a "really good" room of guys.

"Having speed all over the field always plays a role in the modern day of football," said Snow. "But I think that the scheme, I mean, [head coach Jonathan Smith] has had success for a reason."

Snow has nothing but positive reviews regarding spring ball under the direction of Smith.

Smith's open-door policy and honesty are things that stick out to the linebacker.

"I think he is very straightforward, very positive." Snow said about Smith. "The one thing that I can say, and I picked up on it way back when he first got here, is he says what he means. He's very straightforward and thats the best thing you can ask for. If you want to speak to him ... just ask."

Snow feels that the coaching staff is genuine. While it is still early, and trust is still being built, the players are buying into what the coaches are teaching.

"I think the big thing is that it's sticking," Snow said. "Even if you get into a new relationship, it's exciting at first, you go through the honeymoon phase, (but) once you see some adversity, things don't go well. That's when you see how it really is."