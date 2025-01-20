Advertisement
Published Jan 20, 2025
Michigan State is standing out to 2026 three-star WR Tayshon Bardo
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
Michigan State hosted more than 30 prospects for its junior day event on Sunday, including recently offered class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo.

Bardo, who currently attends Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, is no stranger to East Lansing. He visited during spring practices in April of 2024 and returned in November of 2024 for MSU's regular-season contest against Indiana.

This past weekend's visit made a strong impression on Bardo, however. He was able to spend quality time with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.

