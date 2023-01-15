The Michigan State football program hosted several prospects during the weekend of Jan. 14 for its first "junior day" of 2023, including 2024 three-star tight end Gavin Grover.

Grover, who currently plays for Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, liked what he saw during his third trip to East Lansing (he has also visited MSU in June and October of 2022). After the most recent visit, Grover says the Spartans are solidly in his top schools list.

During the visit, Grover was able to spend time with tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and offensive analyst Nick Ruffing. He also took the trip with friend and Olentangy quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (2024).

"It went great," Grover told Spartans Illustrated about the visit to Michigan State. "I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and getting to sit down and really (get to) know them. I got to sit down with Coach Ruffing and Coach Gilmore and learn about them as people.

"After that visit, I’m coming away with a high opinion of MSU and they have definitely solidified themselves as one of my top schools."

Grover add thats Gilmore is "great to learn from" and he appreciated the chance to get to know the tight ends coach better.