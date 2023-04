One of Michigan State's many visitors this past weekend was Baltimore, Maryland offensive tackle, Mike Williams.

The three-star prospect out of Flowers High School made his first unofficial visit to East Lansing to get a closer look at the campus and the facilities. He also got to meet the entirety of the Spartans' coaching staff for the first time, including head coach Mel Tucker and assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic.

Shortly after his visit concluded, Spartans Illustrated caught up with the 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman.