The Michigan State defensive line is making waves this season with an impressive 15 sacks and 71 pressures, surpassing last year's performance. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, rush ends coach Chad Wilt and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa are credited for this remarkable improvement and we talk about it with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated.

Meanwhile, the offensive line shows promise despite depth challenges, with freshman Rakeem Johnson standing out against Ohio State. Quarterback Aidan Chiles is also in the spotlight for his enhanced decision-making and accuracy, signaling growth for the young talent.

Head coach Jonathan Smith's strategic program building is defended, emphasizing patience amidst a tough schedule. The episode also contrasts Michigan State's journey with Indiana's fast start under Curt Cignetti, highlighting differences in schedule and long-term strategies.