Published Oct 5, 2024
Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State football took a beating against another College Football Playoff team in Oregon, and it all started with the run game. Did a new concern get unveiled, or is Oregon just that good of a team? And after Aidan Chiles has yet another red zone turnover, are we cranking up the Concern Meter for his play as well?

