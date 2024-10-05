Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half

in other news
Michigan State 2024-2025 Hockey Season Preview: No Ceilings
What to expect from Michigan State hockey as the 2024-2025 season begins.
Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. No. 6 Oregon
After falling to Ohio State last weekend, the road won't get any easier for Michigan State at Oregon.
MSU's new NIL Collective sweepstakes is a "once in a lifetime" experience
Tim Reynolds was the winner of the first MSU NIL Collective sweepstakes -- read on for your chance to win as well.
Game Preview: Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon
The Ducks are hosting the Spartans under the lights Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.
Film Room: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Breaking down Michigan State's offensive and defensive performance against No. 3 Ohio State.
Michigan State football took a beating against another College Football Playoff team in Oregon, and it all started with the run game. Did a new concern get unveiled, or is Oregon just that good of a team? And after Aidan Chiles has yet another red zone turnover, are we cranking up the Concern Meter for his play as well?