Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half

Michigan State football took a beating against another College Football Playoff team in Oregon, and it all started with the run game. Did a new concern get unveiled, or is Oregon just that good of a team? And after Aidan Chiles has yet another red zone turnover, are we cranking up the Concern Meter for his play as well?

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.