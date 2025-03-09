Locked On Spartans: MSU basketball sweeps UM to end regular season

Tre Holloman shines as the emotional heartbeat of the team, while Jase Richardson's standout freshman season leaves fans in awe.

Explore how the Spartans' dominant performance against Michigan sets the stage for the upcoming tournaments. Key players like Tre Holloman and Jase Richardson are in the spotlight, with discussions on their impact and future prospects.

The episode also touches on the team's regained identity under Tom Izzo and the strategic importance of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Join the conversation to uncover the secrets behind Michigan State's success and what lies ahead for the Spartans.