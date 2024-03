Michigan State men's basketball took positives out of Mackey Arena after losing to Purdue, including Malik Hall that laid out a quote that will decide if you are a glass half full or glass half empty sort of person. And what else does MSU need to do in order to comfortably be inside of the bubble on Selection Sunday?

We are then joined by Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated to talk about MSU hockey, Trey Augustine, Reed Lebster and what it will take to have a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament and beyond.