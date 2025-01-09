Locked On Spartans: Keys for Michigan State basketball to top Washington

Can the Michigan State men's basketball team maintain its winning streak against the Washington Huskies? This crossover episode dives into the upcoming basketball clash, featuring insights on key players like Jaden Akins and Great Osobor.

Explore the Spartans' impressive start, with Matt Sheehan highlighting their rebounding and defense. Meanwhile, Roman Tomashoff discusses Washington's challenges, including injuries and inconsistent shooting.

The conversation shifts to football, where Washington's quarterback Demond Williams and Michigan State's Aidan Chiles are spotlighted for their recent performances.