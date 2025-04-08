Advertisement
Published Apr 8, 2025
Locked On Spartans: How MSU football can win the fan base back this fall
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State Spartans can win back their fan base by achieving an 8-4 record and securing a home victory against Penn State or Michigan.

Join us as we explore the potential of quarterback Aidan Chiles and the offensive line's evolution, while we also address defensive concerns with the loss of key players like Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner.

Dante Razzano, a former player and co-host of "You Are The Program," joins the discussion, offering insights into the team's strategy and player development.

