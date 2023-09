Harlon Barnett was introduced as Michigan State football's acting head coach on Tuesday and touched on the team’s focus, his meetings with players and his thoughts on anyone leaving during the season.

Also, with all the hubbub in East Lansing, is top 2024 MSU football recruit Nick Marsh wavering from his commitment or not? And is the Locked On Spartans jinx back?

We are then joined by Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal to talk all things Mel Tucker saga. From what this does to the rest of the season to Mark Dantonio’s presence back in Spartan Stadium, we have a great chat with a great friend of the show.