Lawyers, administrators mobilize to support suspended MSU players
East Lansing, Mich. - Lawyers and administrators are mobilizing to support and defend Michigan State football players who were charged with assault on Wednesday, stemming from the incident which took place at the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Oct. 29.
David Diamond, attorney for Michigan State player Angelo Grose, brought into question the motives of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor.
Mike Nichols, attorney for Michigan State player Khary Crump - who was charged with felonious assault, indicated on Wednesday that self defense is a possible route his client would take if his case goes to trial.
Nichols’ statement was a follow-up to his Nov. 8 press release in which he stated: “We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch.”
Nichols was less specific in a video statement he released on Wednesday, but still confident in his client’s case.
“Remember, any time there is an assault where a fight is involved, self defense is always in play,” Nichols said. “And all we’re going to do is prepare for trial, look at the discovery, and go from there. We don’t want to try this case in the media. We plan to try it in the court.”
After Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29, Crump was seen on video swinging his helmet while involved in a fight with Michigan’s Gemon Green in the stadium tunnel which leads to both teams’ locker rooms.
Green’s attorney, Tom Mars, said that after speaking with Green and Green’s father that they agreed with Mars’ recommendation “not to take any action about the tunnel incident until the season is over.
“I don’t want any of this to be a distraction to Michigan football and neither does Gemon," Mars said.
It's unclear whether Michigan football coaches or athletic department officials have encouraged Green to press charges against Crump and other Michigan State players, but Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel want and expect “serious consequences.”
Aside from offering an apology and no excuses in the aftermath of the incident, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has offered no further comment.
In addition to Crump’s felony charge, six other Michigan State players were each charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, including Grose, who was seen on video throwing at least one punch at Michigan player Ja’Den McBurrows.
In Diamond’s statement, Grose's attorney indirectly questioned the motives of the prosecutor.
“I have been doing this for over 20 years and have litigated several hundred trials and would like to believe this filing is not politically motivated,” Diamond said. “I have reviewed similar altercations, on and off the field, at both the collegiate and professional levels and cannot find many criminal filings. My client and I are disappointed in the decision to file criminal charges.”
What type of politics might Diamond be referring to? He didn’t say, but the Michigan vs Michigan State rivalry is no stranger to white collar contentiousness. SpartanMag.com has learned that some members of the Michigan State athletic department were concerned about Washtenaw County Presecuting Attorney Eli Savit’s ties to the University of Michigan. Savit is employed by the University of Michigan law school as a lecturer, and is an ardent Wolverine football and basketball fan.
Below is a Facebook post made by Savit on the morning of the 2021 Michigan State vs. Michigan football game:
Meanwhile, Mars - Green’s attorney - routinely trolls Michigan State on Twitter, and Nichols - Crump’s attorney - has taken jabs at Michigan, as this investigation and these charges have served as a public relations and political battleground for both football programs, with Michigan operatives taking the offensive and Michigan State trying to limit damage while possibly hoping that some culpability will land on Michigan.
Diamond’s statement and a statement from University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono regarding Wednesday's charges represent differing views on what could become a key point of dispute - alleged injuries sustained by one or both Michigan players.
Ono’s three-sentence statement made sure to specify that injuries had been sustained:
“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident. We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”
Diamond isn’t conceding that point.
“The Michigan Penal Code for aggravated assault requires infliction of serious or aggravated injury,” Diamond said in his statement. “We do not know the true extent of the Michigan player’s injuries and who, if any of the seven, actually and directly caused them, which is the definition of reasonable doubt. Michigan does have a very reasonable diversion program but the facts alleged in the allegations must also be scrutinized.”
Five Spartan players, in addition to Grose, were charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault: redshirt-sophomore defensive end Itayvion Brown, redshirt-junior defensive back Justin White, senior defensive end Brandon Wright, freshman defensive end Zion Young and senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
Grose is a junior defensive back.
“It is time to get Angelo and the others back on the field as well,” Diamond said in his statement.
Tucker indefinitely suspended all seven players, in addition to freshman safety Malcolm Jones, after the incident. Jones was not charged on Wednesday.
Immediately following the incident, former Michigan State president Samuel Stanley issued a scathing statement of apology on Oct. 30, which seemed to allow no room for extenuating circumstances or atonement.
Stanley gave notice on Oct. 13 that he would be stepping down from his post at Michigan State, due to battles with Board of Trustees members. He planned to carry out a 90-day lame duck period as president.
However, Stanley reversed course and announced that he would stepping down sooner than expected, on Oct. 4, six days after the tunnel incident and three days after making his statement against the Michigan State players.
On Wednesday, Michigan State interim President Teresa K. Woodruff released a statement in support of the players, a stark contrast to Stanley’s statement.
“While we do not condone the actions taken by some football players on Oct. 29, we will support our student-athletes through this process,” Woodruff said in a statement. “They are students first, and their academic journey continues. MSU believes strongly in restorative justice practices and the education around harmful actions.
"I do not condone inappropriate behavior by anyone on our campus or when representing MSU. And consequences, which were announced today, are part of a learning environment. But I also believe that as universities, we must make our respective environments safe places for competition. The rivalry between our two schools predates the current presidents and will likely last long into the future.
"But student success is more important than any score and I am committed to working with the University of Michigan to enable that success on the field and in all of the places and spaces where rivalry foreshortens any student's pathway to that success. My commitment is to make changes that are meaningful to that goal and report back to the community before the end of the year."
It remains to be seen whether the Green family will take action against Crump, and/or whether the misdemeanor charges against other Michigan State players will pleaded down, but this chapter in the Michigan State vs Michigan football rivalry will continue to be played out in hearing rooms and in public relations conference sessions rather than on the green grass of the gridiron. On one hand, Michigan State would like to get closure and move on as soon as possible, but some of the players in question, and their legal teams, seem willing to battle in court. Meanwhile, Michigan might be content to string this out in order to put as much stain on Michigan State as possible, especially with a perceived home court advantage in the Washtenaw County courthouse.