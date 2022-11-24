East Lansing, Mich. - Lawyers and administrators are mobilizing to support and defend Michigan State football players who were charged with assault on Wednesday, stemming from the incident which took place at the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Oct. 29.

David Diamond, attorney for Michigan State player Angelo Grose, brought into question the motives of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor.

Mike Nichols, attorney for Michigan State player Khary Crump - who was charged with felonious assault, indicated on Wednesday that self defense is a possible route his client would take if his case goes to trial.

Nichols’ statement was a follow-up to his Nov. 8 press release in which he stated: “We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch.”

Nichols was less specific in a video statement he released on Wednesday, but still confident in his client’s case.

“Remember, any time there is an assault where a fight is involved, self defense is always in play,” Nichols said. “And all we’re going to do is prepare for trial, look at the discovery, and go from there. We don’t want to try this case in the media. We plan to try it in the court.”

After Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29, Crump was seen on video swinging his helmet while involved in a fight with Michigan’s Gemon Green in the stadium tunnel which leads to both teams’ locker rooms.

Green’s attorney, Tom Mars, said that after speaking with Green and Green’s father that they agreed with Mars’ recommendation “not to take any action about the tunnel incident until the season is over.

“I don’t want any of this to be a distraction to Michigan football and neither does Gemon," Mars said.

It's unclear whether Michigan football coaches or athletic department officials have encouraged Green to press charges against Crump and other Michigan State players, but Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel want and expect “serious consequences.”

Aside from offering an apology and no excuses in the aftermath of the incident, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has offered no further comment.

In addition to Crump’s felony charge, six other Michigan State players were each charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, including Grose, who was seen on video throwing at least one punch at Michigan player Ja’Den McBurrows.

In Diamond’s statement, Grose's attorney indirectly questioned the motives of the prosecutor.

“I have been doing this for over 20 years and have litigated several hundred trials and would like to believe this filing is not politically motivated,” Diamond said. “I have reviewed similar altercations, on and off the field, at both the collegiate and professional levels and cannot find many criminal filings. My client and I are disappointed in the decision to file criminal charges.”

What type of politics might Diamond be referring to? He didn’t say, but the Michigan vs Michigan State rivalry is no stranger to white collar contentiousness. SpartanMag.com has learned that some members of the Michigan State athletic department were concerned about Washtenaw County Presecuting Attorney Eli Savit’s ties to the University of Michigan. Savit is employed by the University of Michigan law school as a lecturer, and is an ardent Wolverine football and basketball fan.

Below is a Facebook post made by Savit on the morning of the 2021 Michigan State vs. Michigan football game: