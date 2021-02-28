Khary Crump? Michigan State had him at hello
Khary Crump Sr. can’t wait for the weekly Sunday night family Zoom meeting with his mother, Diann Henderson.Mr. Crump, who lives in Los Angeles, has big news for her.At least he thought he had big ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news