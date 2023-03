Michigan State hosted a top prospect this past weekend in four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal.

This was the third trip to MSU for the 6-foot-8, 336-pound offensive lineman out of Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia. He and his family really enjoyed their time with the Spartans.

Westphal — who ranks as No. 32 offensive tackle prospect and No. 6 player in the state of Virginia in the 2024 class — spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the unofficial visit.

"Great trip," Westphal excitedly said about his visit to East Lansing.