While Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren are still looking to secure a class of 2025 signal-caller, they are already in the process of looking for a quarterback in the 2026 cycle as well. Earlier this week, Lindgren offered 2026 California quarterback Troy Huhn.

Huhn, out of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, already has well over double-digit scholarship offers and is looking forward to learning more about the Spartans as things moves forward.

Following the offer, Huhn spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and his recruitment.