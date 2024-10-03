Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 3, 2024
Film Room: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Default Avatar
Chase Glasser  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Welcome to Spartans Illustrated's weekly film room! Today, we discuss Michigan State's offensive and defensive efforts versus No. 3 Ohio State.

Offensively, our conversation largely focuses on the first half. I feel strongly that this was the exact type of performance MSU fans needed and wanted to see from quarterback Aidan Chiles, obscured by a pair of mistakes, one out of his control and one partially his fault. He also threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jaron Glover. We'll break it all down in the video below.

We also spotlight some young offensive linemen that held up well, and project how the offense may be effective down the road.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement