Film Room: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Welcome to Spartans Illustrated's weekly film room! Today, we discuss Michigan State's offensive and defensive efforts versus No. 3 Ohio State.

Offensively, our conversation largely focuses on the first half. I feel strongly that this was the exact type of performance MSU fans needed and wanted to see from quarterback Aidan Chiles, obscured by a pair of mistakes, one out of his control and one partially his fault. He also threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jaron Glover. We'll break it all down in the video below.

We also spotlight some young offensive linemen that held up well, and project how the offense may be effective down the road.