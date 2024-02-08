The Michigan State football program hosted several prospects on campus last weekend for its junior day event, but a big-time surprise late addition to the group of visitors was four-star 2025 defensive back Alex Graham.

Graham told Spartans Illustrated on that Saturday morning that he would be making the trip to East Lansing. While he had visited Michigan State previously, it was his first time back in East Lansing since Jonathan Smith took over as the program's head coach.

Michigan State's recent addition of cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has Graham's attention, and he is certainly interested in the Spartans once again, but the competition for him is heavy. Martin and MSU re-offered Graham on Jan. 22.

Graham originally started his football career at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, but made the move to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida ahead of his junior season in 2023.

He was back in his home state for visits to both Michigan and Michigan State on Feb. 3.

Spartans Illustrated connected with Graham this week to get his thoughts on the recent visit, the re-offer and his recruitment in general.