Our best promotion ever is back!

While supplies last, new annual subscribers to SpartanMag.com will get a FREE gift code for $99 worth of team gear at the Rivals Fan Shop.

So you get the best coverage of Spartan football, basketball and recruiting, PLUS $99 worth of Michigan State gear from our store!

**

WHY SUBSCRIBE? Become a SpartanMag member and gain access to our recruiting coverage, football analysis, the Skull Session Podcasts, the SpartanMag V-Casts, DotComp columns, 3-2-1 Reports, basketball coverage and check in on the daily buzz from Jim Comparoni, Paul Konyndyk, Rico Beard, Corey Robinson and more at The Underground Bunker message board.

We are the home of the biggest, most active community of fellow Spartan fans you'll ever find. See why this community has been the epicenter of the Spartan fanbase for more than two decades.

**

No one provides analysis like SpartanMag.com. No one gives you more scoop. Now, no one gives you more gear.





**** To begin a new SpartanMag membership, SIGN UP HERE ****





Please provide a valid email address. Rivals.com needs it to contact you with your gift card.

The promo code 99Cyber must be entered in order to take advantage of the offer.