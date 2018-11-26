JOIN NOW and get $99 in MSU gear!
Our best promotion ever is back!
While supplies last, new annual subscribers to SpartanMag.com will get a FREE gift code for $99 worth of team gear at the Rivals Fan Shop.
So you get the best coverage of Spartan football, basketball and recruiting, PLUS $99 worth of Michigan State gear from our store!
**
WHY SUBSCRIBE? Become a SpartanMag member and gain access to our recruiting coverage, football analysis, the Skull Session Podcasts, the SpartanMag V-Casts, DotComp columns, 3-2-1 Reports, basketball coverage and check in on the daily buzz from Jim Comparoni, Paul Konyndyk, Rico Beard, Corey Robinson and more at The Underground Bunker message board.
We are the home of the biggest, most active community of fellow Spartan fans you'll ever find. See why this community has been the epicenter of the Spartan fanbase for more than two decades.
**
No one provides analysis like SpartanMag.com. No one gives you more scoop. Now, no one gives you more gear.
**** To begin a new SpartanMag membership, SIGN UP HERE ****
Please provide a valid email address. Rivals.com needs it to contact you with your gift card.
The promo code 99Cyber must be entered in order to take advantage of the offer.
Rules and restrictions:
- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only or current monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual (directions below).
- Please provide a valid and current email address
- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.
- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion
- Offer is valid only while supplies last.
**** New members SIGN UP HERE ****
**** Already registered at SpartanMag.com, but not a subscriber/member? SIGN UP HERE ****
**** Current SpartanMag.com monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual and take advantage of the 99Cyber deal:
- Go this link: https://michiganstate.rivals.com/users/subscriptions
- Verify your password
- Click on the 'subscriptions' tab
- See the team site subscription module and click 'upgrade'
- Verify billing information
- Enter promo code: 99Cyber (see below image)
- Click 'Check Now' on promo code to verify correct input
- Click 'Upgrade to Annual' button