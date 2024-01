It was also Michigan State's first win in Big Ten play for the 2023-2024 season.

Michigan State men's basketball has now won five games in a row. On Thursday night, MSU dominated Penn State . It was a complete performance by the Spartans as they scored an impressive 92-61 win over the Nittany Lions .

It was a career day for both center Mady Sissoko and forward Malik Hall. Sissoko tied his career-high with 12 rebounds and Hall tied his career-high with 24 points.

“It’s really just a blessing, to be honest,” Hall said about his career night. “I’ve been here through highs and lows. So just to have a little bit of success and have a little happiness for tonight is something I’m happy for. I hope it can continue. I hope for nothing but great things for our team. And I hope it continues to go well.”

Hall went 9-for-12 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists as well. As mentioned, his 24 points tied his career-high, which he set in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against Loyola Chicago.