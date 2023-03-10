The No. 4-seeded Michigan State Spartans kicked off Big Ten Tournament play in Chicago on Friday afternoon with a quarterfinals matchup against the No. 13-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes, but had an early exit. OSU defeated MSU by a final score of 68-58. Ohio State came into the game on a hot streak, winning four of its last five games, including two Big Ten Tournament wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. Despite being without star freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, the Buckeyes continued the strong play on Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmB8J2ZnvCdmaPwnZmW8J2ZoSB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdNQkJUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHTUJCVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RhdGVIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AT2hpb1N0YXRlSG9vcHM8L2E+IGFkdmFuY2VzIHRvIHRha2Ugb24g UHVyZHVlIHRvbW9ycm93IGluIHRoZSDwnZmO8J2ZmvCdmaLwnZmeLfCdmYHw nZme8J2Zo/CdmZbwnZmh8J2ZqCEg8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0J1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CdWNrczwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk408YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VuaXRlZENlbnRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdW5pdGVkY2VudGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vZUxIZVhMN1pRUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VMSGVYTDdaUVI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QEIxR01CQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdN QkJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzQzMTE2OTE1NDU1ODc3MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan State won the opening tipoff, but Ohio State forced a shot-clock violation. OSU would also turn it over on its first possession, but did get on the board first thanks to a step-back jumper from Justice Sueing, but the Spartans then reeled off seven-straight points. Buckets from Tyson Walker and Mady Sissoko, and a 3-pointer by Joey Hauser, gave MSU an early 7-2 lead. The teams then traded baskets for a few minutes, including two 3-pointers from Sueing. A layup from Ohio State freshman Bruce Thornton gave the Buckeyes a 12-11 lead with 12:42 remaining in the first half, and OSU did not relinquish it for the rest of the game. From that point on, Ohio State would close out the first half on a 22-13 run, taking a 33-24 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. After beginning the game by making four of its first six shots, Michigan State made just five of its final 23 shots of the first half. The Ohio State defense frustrated Michigan State, and MSU shot just 9-for-29 overall (31%) in the first 20 minutes, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range (11%). Ohio State shot much better than Michigan State in the first half. The Buckeyes shot 14-for-27 from the floor (51.9%) and were strong from 3-point range, making five of its nine attempts from behind the arc (55.6%). Sueing and Thornton led the Buckeyes at the half with eight points each, while Hauser led the Spartans with seven points after the first 20 minutes of play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR01CQlQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdNQkJUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dVBNQm1OZDNEeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VQTUJtTmQzRHg8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwg KEBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDI5MzYyNzk2MTY1NTMwNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State came into the second half looking more focused. The Spartans came out of the locker rooms on a 10-3 run, cutting Ohio State’s lead to just two points, 36-34, with 16:35 to play. Ohio State woke back up, however, as Thornton and Sueing hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Buckeyes’ lead back out to eight points at 42-34 with 15 minutes to play. A turnaround jumper from Hauser then made it 42-36, but then free throws from OSU’s Isaac Likekele and a layup from Thornton extended the Buckeyes’ lead back out to double-digits at 46-36 with 11:29 left to play. MSU then scored three quick points when Walker split a pair of free throws and Jaden Akins made a jumper, cutting the deficit to seven points with 10:16 remaining. Once again, the Buckeyes were able to respond, however, as freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. hit a 2-point jumper and a 3-point jumper to put Ohio State up 51-39 with 8:05 to play. A jump shot from Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard was immediately answered by a 3-pointer from Sueing, giving Ohio State a 54-41 lead with 7:37 remaining in the game. Michigan State got some momentum after Sueing picked up his fourth foul and exited the game with 6:40 remaining. The Spartans put together a 9-2 run, which included a 3-pointer by Hoggard, making the score 56-50 with Ohio State still in the lead with 4:54 left to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmlnIGJsb2NrIGxlYWRzIHRvIHRoZSB0cmFuc2l0aW9uIGJ1 Y2tldC4g8J+SpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CMUdNQkJUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QjFHTUJCVDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01T VV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FvUE9wQ2d2UGoiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Rb1BPcENndlBqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBU ZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDI5OTY2NzE1 MTQ2NjQ5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Once again, though, Ohio State countered Michigan State’s run. Gayle scored five quick points, including another 3-pointer, and OSU was once again up by double-digits, 61-50, with 3:13 to play. Akins then hit a pull-up jumper for the Spartans, but the Buckeyes went on a 7-2 run from there to go up 14 points, 68-54, with just 49 seconds remaining. The Spartans scored the final four points of the game, but it was too little, too late, and Ohio State won by the aforementioned final score of 68-58. Ohio State is on an impressive run right now. OSU becomes the lowest seed ever (No. 13) to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes will play Purdue on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference tournament championship game on Sunday. In the four games prior to Friday’s contest, Michigan State shot 58% from 3-point range and averaged 87.5 points per game in that span. In Chicago, the Spartans shot just 19% from deep (3-for-19) and 38% overall (21-for-55). Ohio State shot 45% overall from the field (25-for-56) and a strong 53% from 3-point range (10-for-19). Ohio State was led by Thornton (21 points), Gayle (15 points) and Sueing (14 points). Hauser led Michigan State with 15 points, while Hoggard, Walker and Akins each scored 10 points. Michigan State will find out its placement in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.