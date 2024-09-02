Michigan State defensive back Armorion Smith is used to leaning on his family for support. Especially from his mom, Gala Gilliam, a single mother who raised Smith and his five younger siblings. When tragedy struck -- and Smith lost his mom last month to breast cancer -- he has learned to be grateful for the support that now surrounds him and his 19-year old sister in their new role: family providers.

At a recent fundraiser for Smith and his family -- which was held at an East Lansing McDonald’s -- Smith sat down with former Michigan State football player and current Spartan Radio broadcaster Jason Strayhorn to discuss what all of the support from the MSU community has meant to him.

“We’ve never had this much support in our life,” Smith said. “We always had to lean on each other. Being able to lean on other people (who) really care about you and feel you – genuinely coming from the heart – it just feels good.”

Smith started his college career with Cincinnati and spent two years with the Bearcats before transferring to Michigan State in the summer of 2023 to be near his family as his mom fought for her life. Gilliam's death obviously devastated the family and placed a heavy burden on Smith as he now faces the challenge of pursuing his football dreams while also caring for his five siblings, aged 2 to 19.

“I genuinely appreciate everybody for coming out, showing much support to me and my family,” Smith said. “It’s unmatched. Everybody flooding (us) with support, love, looking out (for us). Without everybody, I don’t know where I’d be right now. I’d be lost. I’d be going through a lot more stress than I already am. I’m in a very blessed position right now. I don’t (have) enough words to say in the world – I’m lost for words.”

Smith knows that the responsibility for making sure his siblings are going to be alright lays directly at his feet. He also knows that he has a team – and an entire university and community – behind him, supporting him all the way.

“I really appreciate everybody for all the support,” said Smith at the McDonald’s fundraiser. “Me and my siblings and my family – we are very appreciative and grateful. We won’t take anything for granted. I’m taking a big step to be there for my siblings and that’s what I’m going to do.”

GIVE TO THE ARMORION SMITH FAMILY GOFUNDME

As he was talking with Strayhorn – who has spent a lot of time and energy raising funds for Smith and his family – the topic turned to the game of football and how it has helped Smith become the man he is today.

“The game of football helped me grow since (I was) a child,” said Smith. “You learn every day being around a group of men you don’t normally get to be around … teach you to be a man, you learn from everybody, build (those) relationships … being able to take the next step and change your family’s life and do something big like going to college and getting a career. As a young kid, going through all the stuff that I went through, I wanted to make a change in my family’s life. I took advantage of all my opportunities. There’s been setbacks but I’m still here. I thank God.”

Smith loves talking football and he can’t wait to get back on the field. As Strayhorn and Smith continued their conversation, the topic turned to the Michigan State season-opening win over Florida Atlantic.

“For my brothers to be able to come together – we are 61 new faces – everybody’s new but we are locked in,” said Smith. “We all love each other accordingly, it’s all genuine. We have team bonding on our own, we don’t need coaches to enforce it. It’s much real love for each other.”

Smith was given a place of honor when the team ran onto the field for the first game of the season Friday night, lining up in the front next to the team captains.