It’s been about eight months since Michigan State Vice President/Athletic Director Alan Haller introduced Jonathan Smith as the new head football coach for the Spartans.

With two transfer portal windows, spring practices and summer workouts out of the way, the first season of the Smith era is rapidly approaching, with fall camp beginning on July 30 and kickoff for the 2024 regular season just over a month away.

Haller was alongside Smith at Big Ten Media Days Indianapolis on Wednesday, accompanying the man he appointed late last year.

“I think his approach is awesome,” Haller said about Smith at Big Ten Media Days. “Our fans and our alumni base are gonna really enjoy the product they see on the field because he’s really starting with the basics. He’s building character and he’s building work ethic. He’s building commitment and I think those are the things that Spartans have come to love in their teams.”