After a successful 2022, MSU Gymnastics enters 2023 ranked No.12
David Harns
•
SpartansIllustrated
Publisher
The Spartans gymnastics' team reached new heights in 2022, setting a new program-best team score of 197.650 at the NCAA West Regional finals after qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016. Expectations are once again high for the Spartans as Michigan State gymnastics opens the 2023 season ranked No. 12 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll, as announced by the organization Friday. The ranking is the highest preseason rank under head coach Mike Rowe. It is also the Spartans' best preseason ranking dating back to 2000, topping the previous best mark of entering the 2009 season at No. 17, and believed to be one of the highest in program history.
MSU concluded the season with a program-best ranking of ninth in the nation and ranked ninth on floor, 10th on beam, 15th on bars and 19th on vault. A program-record six gymnasts earned All-B1G honor, while Rowe was named B1G and WCGA Coach of the Year and the Spartans' coaching staff was named WCGA Staff of the Year.
MSU is one of nine Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan was picked fourth, receiving four first-place votes, while Minnesota (No. 16), Iowa (No. 18), Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 23), Maryland (No. 29), Nebraska (No. 32) and Penn State (No. 36) also earned spots in the rankings.
Fans have the chance to see the Spartans in action on Saturday, December 17 at the team's annual Green and White meet at Jenison Field House, beginning at 1 p.m. The Spartans will also face two ranked non-conference opponents, opening the season with seventh-ranked Alabama on January 6 in Tuscaloosa, followed by No. 31 NC State on the road on January 14. MSU's home opener will take place on Sunday, January 22, hosting Michigan.