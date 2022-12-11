The Spartans gymnastics' team reached new heights in 2022, setting a new program-best team score of 197.650 at the NCAA West Regional finals after qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016. Expectations are once again high for the Spartans as Michigan State gymnastics opens the 2023 season ranked No. 12 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll, as announced by the organization Friday. The ranking is the highest preseason rank under head coach Mike Rowe. It is also the Spartans' best preseason ranking dating back to 2000, topping the previous best mark of entering the 2009 season at No. 17, and believed to be one of the highest in program history.

MSU concluded the season with a program-best ranking of ninth in the nation and ranked ninth on floor, 10th on beam, 15th on bars and 19th on vault. A program-record six gymnasts earned All-B1G honor, while Rowe was named B1G and WCGA Coach of the Year and the Spartans' coaching staff was named WCGA Staff of the Year.

MSU is one of nine Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan was picked fourth, receiving four first-place votes, while Minnesota (No. 16), Iowa (No. 18), Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 23), Maryland (No. 29), Nebraska (No. 32) and Penn State (No. 36) also earned spots in the rankings.

Fans have the chance to see the Spartans in action on Saturday, December 17 at the team's annual Green and White meet at Jenison Field House, beginning at 1 p.m. The Spartans will also face two ranked non-conference opponents, opening the season with seventh-ranked Alabama on January 6 in Tuscaloosa, followed by No. 31 NC State on the road on January 14. MSU's home opener will take place on Sunday, January 22, hosting Michigan.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IHlvdSYjMzk7dmUgYmVlbiB3YWl0aW5nIGZvci4u LiBvdXIgZnVsbCAyMDIzIHNjaGVkdWxlIGlzIEhFUkUg4pyoPGJyPjxicj7w n5OwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CSHozOHdHMGVOIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vQkh6Mzh3RzBlTjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9R ZkNxQ0c2UDgxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUWZDcUNHNlA4MTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNU1UgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQE1TVV9HeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9HeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTk3NjY2MDg3NDc0NDI5OTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=