Last weekend, Michigan State hosted a large group of prospects on campus for its end-of-July event, "Spartan Dawg Con." Among those visitors was Olentangy High School (Lewis Center, Ohio) three-safety Kaden Gebhardt.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety visited the Spartans last weekend without a scholarship offer, but by the time he went back home to Ohio, the three-star athlete added another offer to his sheet.

Earlier this week, Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with Gebhardt to learn more on his trip to East Lansing and his recruitment going forward.