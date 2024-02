Michigan State's new coaching staff is making a lot of progress building relationships with in-state prospects and schools and one 2026 target who looks to be a priority for the Spartans moving forward is offensive lineman Ben Nichols.

Nichols currently attends Davison High School and was back on Michigan State's campus on Saturday for a junior day visit.

After receiving a scholarship offer from Michigan State's previous coaching staff in June of 2023, the new regime under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff recently re-offered Nichols, which he publicly announced on Feb. 2.

Following the trip to East Lansing, Nichols discussed the re-offer and the visit with Spartans Illustrated.