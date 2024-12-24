2026 LB Jacob Savage high on Michigan State after offer

In early November, class of 2026 linebacker Jacob Savage made his debut visit to Michigan State when he came to East Lansing for the Spartans' game against Indiana.

While Savage wasn't extended an offer from the program that weekend, he didn't have to wait long for the Spartans to re-connect with him again.

Over this past weekend, Savage had a phone call with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. By the end of the conversation, Savage had his seventh offer from a Division I program.

Savage talked to Spartans Illustrated about what the MSU offer means to him and what his conversation was like with Rossi.

"The conversation was great as he was talking to me about how I would fit into Michigan State and the probable positions I would be," said Savage.

Savage is looking forward to continuing building his relationship with Rossi, which he says has already gotten off to a good start.