2026 California QB Ryan Hopkins reflects on recent Michigan State visit

Rising 2026 edge rusher Tyson Harley breaks down his Michigan State offer.
Michigan State head coach discussed a variety of topics during Big Ten Media Days ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
Three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet for Friday's matchup between Michigan State and Oregon.
The Spartans' sophomore quarterback talks about his progression throughout the season and matchup vs. the Ducks Friday.
Sydney and Scott Reed from Duck Sports Authority preview Michigan State's matchup against Oregon.
Rising 2026 edge rusher Tyson Harley breaks down his Michigan State offer.
Michigan State head coach discussed a variety of topics during Big Ten Media Days ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
Three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet for Friday's matchup between Michigan State and Oregon.