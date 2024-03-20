A linebacker prospect who Michigan State fans may want to keep a close eye on is Grant Beerman, a four-star prospect out of Ohio. The Lakota West High School star took a visit to MSU on Tuesday to check out the Spartans' first spring practice of 2024.

This was the second visit to Michigan State for Beerman, as he also made it to East Lansing on Feb. 3 for a junior day visit. Additionally, Beerman has already scheduled an official visit with MSU from June 14 through June 16.

As for Tuesday's trip, Beerman was able to get a close look at how the Spartans run their practices under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the coaching staff.

Beerman enjoyed the experience and was impressed with what he saw from Michigan State. In addition to Smith and Rossi, Beerman also spent time with defensive analyst Andrew Bindelglass and defensive assistant coach Chris Gordon.

"It was great seeing the coaches work through their first practice as a new staff," Beerman told Spartans Illustrated, following his most recent visit to MSU. "The energy was high and you could tell everyone was excited to get going. I was able to spend some good time with Coach Rossi, Coach Bindleglass and Coach Gordon, and it was good to see their interactions with the players."