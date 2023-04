Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class currently includes four commits, and is headlined by four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson.

Thompson, along with his family, returned to East Lansing this past weekend to check out Michigan State's "Spartan Football Kickoff" event (spring "game"), connect with MSU's coaches and take another look at his future home.

The Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) standout once again had a fantastic time at Michigan State.