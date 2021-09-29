2022 four-star Dillon Tatum commits to Michigan State

Michigan State received its second commitment from a top five in-state prospect in its 2022 class when four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) defensive back Dillon Tatum committed to Michigan State on Wednesday evening.

"Its been a dream.." Tatum said on his Instagram live on Wednesday evening, "I want to go win Big Ten championships, national championships. I love the program. I will play defensive back. I feel like Mel Tucker is a great coach."

Dillon Tatum is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete who plays both defensive back, running back and slot receiver for West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, which won the Michigan state title in 2020. He has been clocked as running a 4.48 40 yard dash and also competed in the junior Olympics running the 200 and 400 meters. His PR in the 400 meters for the 2021 season was a 49.96.

As a junior, most schools including Michigan State were recruiting Tatum as an athlete and on the offensive side of the ball. Tatum has shifted focus over to defense where many believe he has a higher potential and he has excelled on that side of the ball this senior season. Michigan State plans to use him as a defensive back specifically as a nickel or slot corner. Rivals lists Tatum as the No. 17 rated athlete in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan.

Tatum holds 34 offers including the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Florida, Penn State, and many more. He narrowed his list down to four schools back in March, including Michigan State, Michigan, Baylor, and Notre Dame.

Tatum committed to Michigan State after a long back-and-forth recruiting battle with in-state rival Michigan. Michigan hired former West Bloomfield High head coach Ron Bellamy and many considered it a forgone conclusion Tatum would join him in Ann Arbor. Strong relationships and his love for the program at Michigan State won out.

“I decided on MSU a few weeks ago.” Tatum said on his decision, “I love the program. I love the staff. It’s only up from here. I’m ready to work and win. I’m definitely excited to get to work with coach Barnett.”

Mel Tucker was also involved in this recruitment and even attended West Bloomfield's week three home game in order to watch Tatum and his teammates.

"Coach Tucker is very chill and I can tell he knows the game of football. He is great guy in all." Tatum said.

Tatum is the 20th commitment in the Michigan State class and the fourth four-star along with DT Alex VanSumeren, DB Jaden Mangham, and QB Katin Houser. Michigan State's 2022 class is currently ranked in the top 15 in the country by the Rivals.com team rankings.