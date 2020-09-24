SpartanMag - Zoom Presser: Antjuan Simmons, bullish about the newness

Antjuan Simmons is a fourth-year family studies major and has played in 39 games as a Spartan - but he’s enjoying the newness around his football family.

“We’re new to the coaches, they’re new to us, so we’re all getting to know each other,” Simmons said during a Zoom press conference on Monday. “We’re all seeing the intensity that we are going to bring, how we are as coaches or players, so we’re all learning and we’re just excited to be out there.

“The new voices, the new faces, just all of that combined makes every day something that you don’t know what to expect but you know that it’s going to be exciting.”

SpartanMag members have access to an edited (for time) 10-minute video of Simmons’ press conference HERE.