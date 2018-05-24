Ticker
Youngstown LB commits to MSU over Northwestern, Wisconsin

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Michigan State recruiting is starting to warm up in the state of Ohio again, this time in gaining a commitment from a versatile, physical linebacker in Luke Fulton of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

Fulton committed to Michigan State on Thursday afternoon, one day after accompanying family members on an unofficial visit to the East Lansing campus.

Fulton took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend.

Fulton is ranked the No. 21 player in Ohio by Rivals.com.

Fulton is the second Ohio recruit to commit to MSU’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Toledo Central Catholic wide receiver Jase Bowen.

For Jim Comparoni’s thoughts on Luke Fulton’s junior film, click here.

SpartanMag.com will have more on Fulton's commitment coming soon.

