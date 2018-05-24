Michigan State recruiting is starting to warm up in the state of Ohio again, this time in gaining a commitment from a versatile, physical linebacker in Luke Fulton of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

Fulton committed to Michigan State on Thursday afternoon, one day after accompanying family members on an unofficial visit to the East Lansing campus.

Fulton took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend.

Fulton is ranked the No. 21 player in Ohio by Rivals.com.

Fulton is the second Ohio recruit to commit to MSU’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Toledo Central Catholic wide receiver Jase Bowen.