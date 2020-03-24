Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Xavier Tillman has put his name into the 2020 NBA Draft. He has done so without hiring an agent, allowing Tillman to return for his senior season if he so chooses.

“With the support of my family and coaches I have decided to test the waters and will enter the my name in the 2020 NBA Draft,” said Tillman in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon. “It is important for me to gather as much information as possible before making this decision. Throughout the process, I will be keeping my college eligibility.”

A second-team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches as a junior, Tillman averaged 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocked shots, and 1.4 steals per game.

Tillman earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 by shutting down some of best power forwards and centers in college basketball in a banner year for big men in the Big Ten. Tillman’s defense against Luke Garza (Iowa), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Lamar Stevens (Penn State), and Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) was a critical factor in Michigan State’s amazing run of four straight win over Top 25 opponents to claim the program’s third consecutive Big Ten Championship.

Tillman also consistently demonstrated the versatility on defense to check guards and wings..

Tillman was named Sixth Man of the Year in the Big Ten as a sophomore before playing a pivotal role in Michigan State’s run to a Final Four in 2019.

Below is Tillman’s statement released on Twitter in which he thanks Michigan State fans, his teammates, and his coaches while announcing his decision.







