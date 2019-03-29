WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nick Ward missed the last seven minutes of Friday’s Regional Semifinal with an injured hand, but he might not miss the Spartans’ Elite Eight game on Sunday.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after Friday’s 80-63 victory over LSU that x-rays of Ward’s hand were negative. Ward injured the hand while bracing himself for a fall after being undercut as he battled for a rebound late in Friday’s game.

“They already looked at x-rays, there is no problem,” Izzo said. “They are looking at it more like a bone bruise. What does that mean on a one-day prep? I don’t know.

“It’s the same hand, it’s not the same exact area. We are going to need Nick, whoever we play and hopefully he will be able to come back. It’s day-to-day, but there is no break, no serious injury. It’s just on his shooting hand, which could create a few problems.”

Ward played 16 minutes against LSU, scoring four points on 2-of-6 shooting. Ward added five rebounds.

Ward missed more than three weeks, late in the regular season, after sustaining a fractured left hand on Feb. 17.

"I asked Nick how he is doing and he said he's hanging in there," Izzo said.

Ward said in the locker room after the game that the injury scared him at first, but he believes he will be able to play on Sunday.