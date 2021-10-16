WTW4: Spartans v. Hoosiers

The question: Now that Michigan State’s football team is bowl eligible, where does one of the biggest turnarounds in college football go from here?

First stop, Bloomington, Ind., with a chance to reclaim a rivalry trophy called the Old Brass Spittoon - first introduced in 1950 - and remain in the hunt for a Big Ten East Division title and a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

Last season, in the midst of a 2-5 finish during a COVID-19 ravaged year, the Spartans were handled by the Hoosiers to the tune of 24-0.

This season, MSU (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will waltz into Memorial Stadium at noon on Saturday (FS1) as the No. 10/9 team in the country and the favorite to push its unblemished record to 7-0 before a bye week with a showdown against rival and Top 10 foe Michigan on the calendar for the weekend of Oct. 30.

Despite last season’s poor showing, MSU leads the all-time series with the Hoosiers, 48-17-2, which includes a 22-10-1 mark in Bloomington.

And fifth-year IU head coach Tom Allen knows the Spartan team he faced last year, when the Hoosiers finished 6-2 and 6-1 in the Big Ten, earning a final No. 12 ranking, will not remotely resemble the team his Indiana squad will host on Saturday.

"First of all, they run the football and they don't turn the ball over,’’ Allen said. “They create takeaways on defense. Their defense bends a little bit, they give up some yards, but don't give up points. When you don't give up points, don't give up a lot of explosive plays, and you're protecting the ball and scoring points (you’re) not giving up a lot on defense.

"Their special teams are solid. They've had two returns for touchdowns. Big ones and really game-defining ones. They're playing winning football.”

The Hoosiers, who will celebrate the school’s annual Homecoming on Saturday, have found it hard to sustain winning football so far this season.

Despite opening the season as a Top 20 team, Indiana (2-3, 0-2) has since fallen on hard times, with losses to ranked Iowa, Cincinnati and Penn State squads.

Prior to hosting MSU for the ninth time as a Homecoming opponent, the Hoosiers dropped games to a then-No. 18 Hawkeyes team, a then-No. 8 Bearcats’ squad and a then-No. 4 ranked Nittany Lions’ outfit. Those three teams have all spent time in the Top 5 this season, with Iowa and Cincinnati currently at No. 2 and 3.

Despite those setbacks to highly-ranked opponents, Indiana still has enough firepower to pull off an upset on Saturday, if you want to call it an upset.

In last season’s shutout win over the Spartans, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and two TDs, while wide receiver Ty Fryfogle had a banner day, catching 11 passes for 200 yards and two scores.

Penix Jr, now a redshirt junior for the Hoosiers, still leads the way at QB with 939 yards and four touchdowns on 87-of-162 passing but he has thrown seven interceptions. He may not play on Saturday after injuring his throwing shoulder against Penn State in a 24-0 loss to the Nittany Lions two weeks ago.

If Penix Jr. can’t go, redshirt junior Jack Tuttle will take his place as the starter.

Tuttle, a transfer from Utah, started two games last season. He has played in three games this season, going 8-for-18 for 168 with one TD and one interception.

While Allen was coy about his QB situation entering Saturday’s game, MSU’s defense promises to be ready for whoever lines up under center for the Hoosiers this weekend.

“Our preparation is going to be fairly the same,’’ said graduate transfer defensive end Drew Jordan, who recorded a season-high four tackles in MSU’s win over Rutgers last week. “Both quarterbacks are really talented guys and we’re just going to continue to work on our schemes and tighten the screws a little bit more so we can continue to be successful.’’

Fryfogle, a senior, returns as Indiana’s top receiving target with 26 catches for 272 yards and one score.

The Hoosiers will also look to redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was named to the preseason John Mackey Award Watch List.

Hendershot has 21 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown.

Graduate senior Stephen Carr, a transfer from USC, heads the Hoosiers’ running attack with 102 carries for 386 yards and three trips t the endzone.

IU’s offensive line, which has helped the Hoosiers average 23.8 points and 343.6 yards a game, is led by graduate senior center Dylan Powell, a transfer from Stanford, redshirt senior Caleb Jones at right tackle and senior left tackle Luke Haggard, a junior college transfer.

MSU will counter with a defense that has been situationally strong all season.

Despite giving up 420.5 yards a game, the Spartans have surrendered just 19.3 points a contest and is first in the conference and fifth in the nation in sacks per game at 3.83.

MSU is also fifth in the Big Ten in rushing defense, giving up less than 120 yards a game.

The Spartans’ defense is led by senior safety Xavier Henderson, who enters Saturday with 52 tackles, including six for loss. He also has one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Henderson’s supporting cast includes a linebacking duo of redshirt freshman Cal Haladay and junior Quavaris Crouch, who have combined for 81 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Sophomore safety Angelo Grose, who plays with a linebacker’s mentality, is second on the team in tackles with 47 and tops the squad in PBUs with five. He is coming off a hard-hitting performance at Rutgers, which was his best game to date.

The defensive line, which has helped MSU accumulate 41 tackles for loss, is led by 5th-year senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Maverick Hansen and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow.

Panasiuk is 11th on the team in tackles but leads the defense with 7.5 tackles for loss. Hansen is next with 4.5 TFLs and has 11 tackles, while Barrow adds 2.5 stops of lost yardage, while contributing 22 tackles, good for seventh among his teammates.

In the secondary, four Spartans have one interception each for a group that has 20 QB hurries and seven forced fumbles.

MSU’s offense, which had taken center stage for much of the first half of the season because of its ability to create explosive plays, is led by sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne. He has completed 98-of-157 passes for 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns against just two picks.

Thorne has also run for 86 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Junior Kenneth Walker III, considered a strong Heisman Trophy candidate at this point in the season, tops the run game with 913 yards and nine TDs and is No. 1 in the nation in yards per contest at 157.2 yards a game.

Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed, who is among the nation’s leaders in all-purpose yardage at 152.8 per game, also tops the Spartans in receptions with 23 for 492 yards and five scores.

The Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after a three-touchdown, 221-yard performance in MSU’s win over the Scarlet Knights, redshirt junior Jalen Nailor is second in receptions at 23 with 490 yards but leads all pass catchers with six TDs. He has had back-to-back career games in the past two weeks.

Redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley is third among the group, adding 20 catches for 309 yards, while senior tight end/H-back Connor Heyward has contributed 14 catches for 138 yards.

The skill players are aided up front by a deep and experienced offensive line that is led by is led by graduate senior center Matt Allen, senior tackle Jarrett Horst, redshirt senior guard Kevin Jarvis and graduate senior tackle AJ Arcuri.

The Hoosiers’ defense is led by an unlikely source in Ole Miss transfer and graduate senior defensive tackle Ryder Anderson. Anderson leads the team in tackles with 29 and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 6.5. He shares the TFL count with senior linebacker Micah McFadden.

McFadden, who is on the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Watch Lists, is tied with fellow senior linebacker Cam Jones as the team’s second leading tacklers, with 27 stops each.





McFadden adds two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, while Jones also has one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup for a defense that is surrendering 28.2 points and 353.6 yards of offense, while collecting just 1.40 sacks per game.

In the secondary, Indiana is led by an experienced group which features senior safeties Raheem Layne and Devon Matthews, and senior cornerback Reese Taylor.

Junior Tiawan Mullen is IU’s other cornerback and picked off two passes last season in Indiana’s win over MSU. Mullen was a first-team All-American last year. He missed the Penn State game with a lower body injury. Allen says he is week-to-week, health-wise, but SpartanMag.com is expecting him to play and make an impact.





Layne, who is also fourth on the team in tackles with 26, is the only member of the defensive backfield with a pick to his credit.

As a team, Indiana has 25 tackles for loss but just two interceptions overall after leading the Big Ten in interceptions last year.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR





MSU: The Spartans just need to continue to do what they’ve done all season during their first six games, keep things in perspective and play complementary football. Despite being handled last season at home by Indiana, MSU can’t go into this contest looking to avenge last season’s embarrassing loss to Indiana. The Spartans must stay in the moment. It’s not about next year or next week, it’s about playing sharper than last week against a desperate, talented opponent. With a potential meeting of two 7-0 teams when MSU faces Michigan in two weeks, the Spartans just need to take care of business with clear minds in a contest that many are think could be a trap game for the Spartans.





INDIANA: The Hoosiers need to rekindle their takeaway ways to stain MSU’s unbeaten record. Indiana lived by the sack and the turnover last year, but those positive plays on defense have been absent this year. Indiana enters Saturday with just two picks and four fumble recoveries. In order to celebrate a successful Homecoming weekend, IU will need some extraordinary production from its offense via the explosive play route and at least one touchdown courtesy of a turnover.