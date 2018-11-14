WR's Coach sleeping easier with White back on the field
Wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel doesn’t have a lot to work with at this stage of the season because of injuries, but the leader of the mash-unit position group is grateful to have sophomore Co...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news