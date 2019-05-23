Michigan State’s talent pool of skill players for the future apparently took a major step forward on Thursday when Western Michigan University freshman All-America wide receiver Jayden Reed indicated via Twitter that he is transferring to Michigan State.

Reed visited Michigan State earlier this week.

Michigan State has not officially commented on the transfer. Reed Tweeted a photo of himself in an MSU uniform at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with the caption: "IM HOME." The photo was shot during his visit to MSU earlier this week.

Reed is no longer listed on Western Michigan's official football roster at the WMU athletics web site.

SpartanMag.com is awaiting official confirmation from Reed and Michigan State.

If he transfers to MSU this year, Reed is expected to sit out the 2019 season and become eligible in 2020.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Reed was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team in January after Reed hauled in 56 receptions for 797 yards for Western Michigan last fall.

Reed had nine touchdowns on the year, including one via punt return.

Reed, of Aurora, Ill., will be reunited with his long-time friend and high school teammate Payton Thorne, who signed with Michigan State as a quarterback for the incoming class of 2019. Thorn and Reed transferred from Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley High School to Naperville (Ill.) Central High School earlier in their high school careers.

Reed was a two-star recruit, unranked in the state of Illinois coming out of high school, but exploded on the scened for the Broncos last year, punctuated by a four-touchdown performance in Western Michigan’s MAC opener last fall against Miami of Ohio. Prior to that, he had seven catches for 121 yards in the eason opener against Syracuse.

Reed had nine punt returns on th eyear for 116 yards (12.9 per attempt).

Michigan State signed three wide receivers for the class of 2019 - Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield, Mich., Tre'Von Morgan of Massillon, Ohio, and Jase Bowen of Toledo Central Catholic. However, Bowen could opt for a career in pro baseball, pending this month's MLB Draft.

