Mel Tucker confirmed today during a Zoom teleconference that senior offensive tackle Jordan Reid remains opted out due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Reid's absence puts a dent into a potentially deep and mature offensive line picture for the Spartans.

Michigan State returns several capable candidates at the interior offensive line positions. But Michigan State is precariously low on proven bodies at the offensive tackle positions, especially without Reid.

Reid opted out on Aug. 7, and has stayed with that decision rather than rejoining his team for the 2020 season, which is set to begin for Michigan State on Oct. 24 against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium.

Although confirmation of Reid's decision to continue his opt-out is news to the public, Michigan State coaches have been preparing for life without Reid for eight weeks.

Questions swirl in terms of who will emerge as the likely candidates for the starting offensive tackle positions. Reid started at right tackle in 2018 and '19. In each of the past two seasons, he was the only Spartan offensive lineman to see action in all 13 games. He has started 26 straight games.

Senior A.J. Arcuri started five games at left tackle in 2019 and saw action in seven games after missing playing time in the first half of the season due to an injury.

Arcuri is back and is a strong candidate at either of the offensive tackle positions.

Junior Kevin Jarvis started the first three games of the 2019 season at left tackle, due to Arcuri's injury. But Jarvis was lost for the season in game three to a lower-body injury.

Jarvis started at right guard in 2017 and 2018 and displayed the makings of a future star before injuries cut each of his past two seasons short. Now, Michigan State badly needs him to regain the form that made him a preseason All-Big Ten candidate last year.

New offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic said in the spring that the Spartans would be interested in cross-training Jarvis between the guard and tackle positions but said at that time that Jarvis would likely begin "inside," meaning one of the guard positions. However, that plan likely changed when Reid opted out.

Kapilovic hasn't yet been available for interviews this fall. Tucker did not expand on the offensive tackle situation during today's Zoom press conference, and didn't talk about candidates to replace Reid.

Reid was named the team's most outstanding offensive lineman last year, earning the Up Front Award.

Jarvis is practicing with the Spartans this fall and is a strong candidate to begin the season at offensive tackle for the second straight year. Whether Jarvis is back on the left side, or if he moves to right tackle is a point of evaluation for the coaches this month.

Senior Luke Campbell (6-5, 285) started 12 games at right tackle in 2017, ahead of Reid. Campbell started one game at left tackle in 2018.

Campbell started nine games at left guard last year. He missed the final three games of the year due to injury.

Campbell gained significant weight for the 2019 season, hoping to resurrect his career after missing the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury.

This year, Campbell is down 20 pounds to 285. He is a player with significant experience who showed great promise early in his Michigan State career, but leveled off as a third- and fourth-year player due to injuries. Whether he can rally to a starting job at tackle or guard in 2020 under a new offensive line coach, helped by new strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak, is suddenly one of the bigger x-factors of the fall, with Reid continuing to opt out.

Sophomore Devontae Dobbs (6-5, 305) started one game at left tackle in 2019, at Rutgers. He played 32 snaps in that game and struggled. He was replaced in that game by second-stringer Mustafa Khaleefah.

Dobbs also saw mop up duty against Michigan, Western Michigan and Northwestern. SpartanMag isn’t projecting Dobbs, a former four-star recruit, to be a contender for starting duties this fall.

Mustafa Khaleefah (6-5, 320, Jr.) came off the bench to play 25 snaps against Rutgers, and also struggled, although he was a bit better than Dobbs. With Khaleefah and Dobbs having problems that day, an ailing Arcuri was able to muster 24 snaps against the Scarlet Knights in helping left Michigan State to a 27-0 victory.

Khaleefah also saw action against Tulsa, Western Michigan, Arizona State, Penn State and Rutgers.

Spencer Brown (6-6, 310, R-Fr., Walled Lake, Mich.) is quickly emerging as a playing group candidate.

Last week, when offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was asked about young players who have surprisingly caught his eye early in preseason practice, Brown was the first player Johnson mentioned.